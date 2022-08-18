Dodge goes loud-and-proud with its electric muscle car. Tesla tops a study of the charging experience. Acura shows how its design draws out in EVs. Evidence mounts for BMW shifting its battery strategy. And we distill the list of eligible vehicles for the EV tax credit down to a very few. This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

The IRS has issued some guidance on the revamped EV tax credit, now called the Clean Vehicle Credit, that was ushered in with President Biden’s signing of the Inflation Reduction Act Tuesday. With the cap for Tesla and GM not lifted until 2023 and North American assembly mandatory, you can buy an EV and claim the credit in 2022, but it’s a very short list of eligible vehicles.

The Dodge Charger Daytona SRT electric muscle-car concept revealed Wednesday is the anti-Tesla in some respects, with a retro look, a multi-speed transmission, and an “exhaust” that will make screaming-loud (and “bone-shaking”) noises to those outside. This is a new kind of EV, for sure.

Does a new deal with China’s EVE Energy point to BMW’s broad shift toward cylindrical cells in its upcoming mass-market EVs due in 2025? A report suggests so—and larger-format cells like Tesla’s 4680 may be part of it.

Tesla’s Supercharger network again topped J.D. Power’s study of the satisfaction with the charging experience once again—both in terms of road-trip fast-charging and its Level 2 Destination charging. But Power noted this year that there was growing dissatisfaction with charger reliability across the study.

And Acura pointed to the design future of its brand—and a 2024 production EV—as it shifts to EVs, with the Precision EV Concept. It suggests a duality in design that channels F1 racing inside when driven and is calm and soothing for automated driving.

