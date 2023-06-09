Lexus on Thursday night revealed a new luxury three-row SUV model, badged TX and including hybrid and plug-in hybrid versions.

Much as the Toyota Highlander Hybrid is just getting a larger, longer Grand Highlander Hybrid companion model, the Lexus TX satisfies those wanting a bigger and boxier vehicle that’s not as thirsty or costly as the gigantic LX SUV.

With the long-rumored Toyota Highlander Prime seeming to have missed its curtain call, Lexus will soon have the TX 550h+ plug-in hybrid in addition to the RX 450h+ plug-in hybrid.

Lexus plans three versions of the 2024 TX. There’s a base gasoline TX 350, with a 275-hp, 2.4-liter turbo-4, and it’s the only version not to include all-wheel drive as standard. The TX 500h treads some new ground with what Lexus calls a Parallel Hybrid system (the same as Toyota’s Hybrid Max), here combining a 2.4-liter turbo-4 with two electric motors—one sandwiched between the engine and transmission, and the other at the rear wheels—and altogether making 366 hp and 409 lb-ft of torque.

2024 Lexus TX

Lexus TX plug-in hybrid range and mpg

The top TX 550h+ plug-in hybrid will offer a battery pack to provide an estimated 33 electric miles and then 30 mpg after that. It combines a 3.5-liter V-6 with Toyota’s familiar planetary-gear hybrid system and includes a rear motor—a layout close to that of the RAV4 Prime, only with a V-6 under the hood. In combination it makes 406 hp, Lexus says, which makes it much more powerful than what’s on board the smaller NX 450h+ or the RX plug-in.

The range is in line with what executives for Toyota and Lexus have suggested—that electric-only range for larger plug-in hybrids like the TX 550h+ won’t measure up to the RAV4 Prime’s 42 miles. But 30 mpg combined on a big, three-row SUV after using up the charge will be quite impressive.

2024 Lexus TX 2024 Lexus TX 2024 Lexus TX

How large is the Lexus TX hybrid?

At 203.1 inches long, the Lexus TX is about 10 inches longer than the RX mid-size crossover, and it rides on a 116.1-inch wheelbase, stretched 3.9 inches versus the RX. Further, at 78.3 inches wide, and 70.1 inches high, with what appears to be a more upright greenhouse, it’s likely to feel more spacious all around.

Lexus hasn’t yet provided an idea of how the interior dimensions of the TX compare, but it says that among its three rows it aims to make every seat the best seat.

As such, don’t expect the gains to be limited to the third row. The TX will likely offer a little more width and easier entry and exit even for those in the second row. With the optional second-row captain’s chairs (versus 60/40-split bench), the TX gets a center console in back, with a console box for smaller items. With the third row of seats folded, cargo space jumps from 20.1 cubic feet to 57.4 cubic feet; folding the second row as well boosts it to 97 cubic feet.

2024 Lexus TX

Versus the RX and those other models built on Toyota’s TNGA-K platform, Lexus says more welds and adhesives are included for strength and rigidity, with a wider front and rear track plus a new rear multi-link suspension design. Altogether that results in less noise, vibration, and harshness, according to the brand.

The lineup rides on standard 20-inch wheels, but 22-inchers are included on the 550h+, and on a 500h F Sport Performance version.

From a design standpoint, the TX instrument panel appears to be carried over mostly intact from the RX, while cabin door trim continues horizontal lines rather than arcing downward—perhaps emphasizing the upright look. A center console occupies the space between the front seats, with a dual-opening console lid in front allowing left or right sides to open independently.

2024 Lexus TX

2024 Lexus TX tech and future

All but base versions of the non-hybrid models get a 12.3-inch multi-information display in front of the driver, while at the center of the dash there’s a 14.0-inch touchscreen with full wired and wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility—although there’s no mention of full vehicle over-the-air updates or other such tech.

2024 Lexus TX

The tech flagship of the TX lineup, the 550h+, won’t arrive “until a later date,” while the rest of the lineups, including the 500h, will arrive this fall, Lexus says.

Which leads to a final point: Toyota has already confirmed a fully electric, U.S.-made three-row SUV for 2025. After two model years, will a plug-in like the TX 500h+ be the on-ramp to an equivalent large Lexus electric SUV? Given Toyota’s synergies between the Toyota and Lexus brands, and their push to make the shift to EVs happen faster for Lexus, it’s hard to believe it won’t.