The Tesla Supercharger network was the first comprehensive DC fast-charging network in the United States, and it remains the best in terms of customer satisfaction, according to a new J.D. Power study.

The Supercharger network scored 739 out of a possible 1,000 points, making it the only DC fast-charging network to score higher than the industry average of 674. Tesla Destination also topped Level 2 charging with a score of 680. It was followed closely by Volta (667) and ChargePoint (639).

2022 Tesla lineup (Courtesy of Tesla, Inc.)

Overall customer satisfaction with public Level 2 charging dropped from a score of 643 in 2021 to 633 in 2022, while DC fast charging customer satisfaction remained about the same, J.D. Power noted. In a statement, analysts said this is an indication that the charging experience needs to improve, adding that lack of public charging is the number one reason shoppers reject EVs.

The study found that most EV owners are satisfied with the ease of public charging, but also that reliability is becoming an issue. One out of five respondents did not charge their car during a visit to a charging station, with 72% indicating that was because equipment was malfunctioning or out of service. This, along with Tesla's high satisfaction score, closely mirrors the conclusions and findings made in the same study last year.

Tesla charging (Courtesy of Tesla, Inc.)

Meanwhile, Tesla is in the midst of a push to triple the size of the Supercharger network in two years. That will likely be necessary as the automaker continues working to increase sales, and to keep pace with competitors like Electrify America.

Tesla has hinted for some time that it might open up its Supercharger network to other brands' EVs—perhaps charging them extra if they charge too slowly. Federal funds might be a part of that plan.