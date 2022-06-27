A drop-in conversion will turn classic Land Rovers into EVs. We look at what it's like to drive an electric school bus. Aptera reveals what will power its 1,000-mile EV—well, other than the sun. And U.S. vehicle standards don't recognize the upstream emissions from EVs; is that a lost opportunity? This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

China’s EVE Energy will supply 2170-format cylindrical cells for Aptera’s “never charge” EV, a solar-supplemented three-wheeler. The California startup also recently confirmed it will use Elaphe in-wheel motors.

Electric school buses are the ideal format for EV adoption, because of their rather short routes, predictable down time, and diesel emissions they help children avoid. Over the weekend, we took a look at what it’s like to drive a big electric school bus from Lion Electric—one of several companies looking to transform the big yellow bus experience.

A drop-in EV conversion kit from the UK’s Electrogenic is intended for hobbyists looking to turn their Land Rover work vehicles into electric SUVs. Versions for Jeeps, Broncos, and other SUV classics might hit the spot in the same way for the U.S.

And neither EV efficiency nor the upstream emissions from power generation for EVs are included in U.S. vehicle emissions standards. Is this a lost opportunity, as we attempt to drive all vehicles toward greater efficiency?

