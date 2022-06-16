Tesla prices are up again by thousands. The Kia EV6 is due for an in-motion debut soon. Nio has a new electric SUV. And Toyota's electric SUV concept is already getting some recognition. This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

A design award was the occasion for Toyota to reveal a bit more about its buzz-worthy Compact Cruiser EV concept. Rooted in the design of the original Toyota Land Cruiser, the Compact Cruiser EV could be a refreshing departure from hulking electric SUVs like the GMC Hummer EV and Rivian R1S.

Kia has confirmed that its most powerful car ever—the 576-hp EV6 GT that’s due to be delivered by the end of the year—will be making a dynamic debut at the UK’s Goodwood Festival of Speed, with a rally driver behind the wheel.

China’s Nio has revealed the ES7 electric SUV. As the first of a new generation of electric SUVs, the ES7 introduces a new interior concept, a noteworthy 0.26 coefficient of drag, bidirectional charging, and some impressive range figures. Will this generation mark Nio’s entry point to the rest of Europe—and, potentially, the U.S.?

And Tesla has raised prices yet again. This time it’s up to $6,000, depending on the model, with the popular Model Y now starting at $67,190. Remember when Model Y was supposed to start around $40,000?

