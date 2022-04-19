Mercedes-Benz on Tuesday unveiled the EQS SUV, a higher-riding counterpart to the EQS sedan launched last year. The new model is scheduled to reach United States dealerships later this year, as a 2023 model.

The EQS SUV shares Mercedes' EVA platform with both the EQS and EQE sedans. It also has the same 126-inch wheelbase as the EQS sedan, but is 7.8 inches taller, and has seating for seven across three rows.

As with the EQS sedan, Mercedes said aerodynamic efficiency was a priority for the SUV version, noting features like aerodynamically-optimized wheels and tires, underbody panelling, and running boards designed with Formula One knowledge to help direct airflow around the vehicles.

2023 Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV

Mercedes admitted that an SUV will never be as aerodynamic as a comparable sedan, however. But the automaker didn't publish a drag coefficient for the EQS SUV, so we don't know how far off it is from the sedan's very low 0.20 figure.

Like the EQS sedan, the SUV will be sold in base EQS 450+ and high-end EQS 580 4Matic configurations. The single-motor rear-wheel drive EQS 450+ produces 355 hp and 429 lb-ft of torque, while the dual-motor all-wheel-drive EQS 580 4Matic boasts 536 hp and 633 lb-ft of torque. Both versions have a 107.8-kwh battery pack.

Mercedes hasn't disclosed EPA range estimates, but said it is aiming for up to 372 miles of range on the more lenient European WLTP testing cycle. The final numbers are likely to be lower than the EQS sedan's best 350-mile rating (for the 450+ version) due to the SUV's less aerodynamic shape and added weight.

2023 Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV

DC fast charging can accomplish a 10% to 80% in 31 minutes at 110 kw, while a 10% to 100% charge from a 240-volt Level 2 AC source takes 11.3 hours, according to Mercedes.

Air suspension, 10-degree rear-axle steering, and paddle shifters to adjust the level of regenerative braking are standard equipment. The EQS 580 4Matic also shares the Hyperscreen display with the EQS sedan, consisting of a 12.3-inch instrument cluster, 17.7-inch central touchscreen, and 12.3-inch front-passenger touchscreen for a total of 56 inches of screen space.

Among the long list of standard driver-assist features are adaptive cruise control with route-based speed adaptation and stop-and-go assist, lane-change assist, lane-keep assist, and an automated parking function.

2023 Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV

The EQS SUV will be the first EQ-badged utility vehicle sold in the U.S. The EQC was originally due here in summer 2019, but Mercedes changed plans in 2021 and cancelled it for the U.S. A 2021 report indicated a redesigned EQC could launch here around 2025. The smaller EQB is also scheduled to reach U.S. dealerships later this year.

Pricing will be announced closer to the EQS SUV's U.S.-market launch. Mercedes previously confirmed that the EQS SUV and an EQE SUV will be built in Alabama starting later in 2022, although it's unclear if the first EQS SUVs slated for U.S. sales will be sourced from there.