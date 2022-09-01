Mercedes-Benz on Thursday confirmed pricing and trim levels for its upcoming fully electric flagship EQS SUV in the U.S. With the announcement, Mercedes gave a first indication of the model line’s expected EPA range—estimated at 285 to 305 miles.

In U.S.-market form, the 2023 Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV gets numbers and model designations that parallel those of the EQS hatchback. Set to be built in Alabama, the EQS SUV will be offered in EQS 450+ (single-motor rear-wheel drive), EQS 450 4Matic (dual-motor all-wheel drive), and EQS 580 4Matic (also dual-motor AWD) versions.

All three will be offered in Premium, Exclusive, and Pinnacle trims, with each offering “EQ-specific innovative technologies and luxurious features,” plus various customization options.

In base EQS 450+ Premium form, the EQS SUV starts at $105,550 (including a $1,150 destination fee) and includes Mercedes’ Driver Assistance Package of expanded active-safety features, leather upholstery with heated and cooled front seats, a panoramic roof, rear-axle steering, ambient lighting, and Burmester sound. Exclusive versions add a head-up display, “rapid heating” front seats with massage, four-zone automatic climate control, and more, while the top-of-the-line Pinnacle, at $111,800, gets an executive second-row package, a second-row middle armrest with wireless charging, and a rear tablet for the infotainment system.

2023 Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV 2023 Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV 2023 Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV

Across each of the three trim levels, there’s a span of $3,000 up to the AWD EQS 450 4Matic, or $21,550 from the base price up to the EQS 580 4Matic. That brings the cost of a top EQS SUV 580 4Matic Pinnacle to $133,350.

The EQS SUV is the third model, after the EQS hatchback and upcoming EQE sedan, built on Mercedes’ Electric Vehicle Architecture (EVA), which incorporates the latest, more efficiency-focused electric propulsion tech from the company. Output numbers vary significantly between single- and dual-motor versions. The 450+ makes 355 hp and 429 lb-ft of torque, while the 580 4Matic makes 536 hp and 633 lb-ft. Mercedes hasn’t yet confirmed the output of the 450 4Matic in U.S. spec.

The SUV has the same 107.8-kwh battery pack as the EQS hatchback and can charge at up to 200 kw, assuring the same charge time of 10% to 80% in 31 minutes. Mercedes has said that it will offer two years of free 30-minute DC fast-charging sessions on the Electrify America network.

2023 Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV

The longest range of the lineup, at 305 miles, is expected of the base EQS SUV 450+. That doesn’t quite rival the EQS hatchback’s range of up to 350 miles, but with its additional space and height, it will likely be a worthwhile tradeoff to many buyers. At the time of writing, the EPA has not verified the EQS SUV’s figures.

An optional third row will allow seating for up to seven. Off-roading is another forte. An off-road mode will show the steering angle, suspension height, elevation, and location coordinates, and a new head-up display will work in conjunction with its features.

2023 Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV

The MBUX infotainment system comes with a revamped navigation system claiming to incorporate “electric intelligence,” meaning it will help plan the fastest and most convenient route that includes charging stops, dynamically changing en route depending on traffic or driving style, and incorporating topography, ambient temperature, speed, and more. It claims to incorporate charging-station availability and payments, too.

As the brand outlined this week, there’s quite the list of fully electric models on the way to U.S. dealerships yet this year. That includes much more affordable, three-row EQB 250+, the entire EQE sedan lineup (including AMG EQE performance version), and this EQS SUV.