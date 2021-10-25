After being dropped from the automaker's United States EV plans, the Mercedes-Benz EQC electric crossover SUV could make it here after all, in second-generation form.

Mercedes told U.S. dealers that a redesigned EQC, as well as an electric C-Class, will arrive around 2025, Automotive News (subscription required) reported Saturday.

In a first drive of the EQC, which was originally due in summer 2019, we found it to be a luxurious EV that mostly hit the mark, except for a barely adequate range of around 200 miles and some charging issues that needed smoothing-over.

2020 Mercedes-Benz EQC

By late 2019, the EQC had been delayed all the way to 2021. And then in 2021, Mercedes confirmed it wasn’t coming at all, with a new order for the U.S. including the EQS flagship, the EQE sedan, and two electric SUVs, led by an EQS SUV. Both SUVs will be built in Alabama.

While the current EQC uses a platform derived from the GLC-Class SUV, Automotive News reports that this second attempt at a U.S.-market EQC will use a new platform dubbed Mercedes Modular Architecture (MMA). The redesigned model may also adopt EQC SUV branding in keeping with Mercedes' new EV nomenclature. The electric C-Class is expected to use the MMA platform as well.

As Automotive News points out, dealerships are no doubt disappointed that there’s no EV in the same category as the top-selling EQC. And until then, the smaller EQB might have to be the best substitute. The EQB is an electric conversion of the GLB-Class SUV, and is scheduled to reach U.S. showrooms next year.