Lucid on Tuesday unveiled the Air Grand Touring Performance, which takes over from the limited-volume Dream Edition Performance as the most powerful Air model.

Lucid built 520 Dream Edition models, splitting them between Range and Performance versions. The Grand Touring Performance and its companion Grand Touring model don't have limited production, however.

The dual-motor Grand Touring Performance has 1,050 horsepower, which isn't quite as much as the 1,111-hp Dream Edition Performance, but it can still do 0-60 mph in 2.6 seconds, according to Lucid. The standard Grand Touring has 819 hp and a claimed 3.0-second 0-60 mph time.

Lucid Air Grand Touring Performance

Range estimates are 446 miles for the Grand Touring Performance and 516 miles for the Grand Touring. The latter is close to the 520-mile rating of the Dream Edition Range, which ousted the Tesla Model S as the production EV with the longest range.

Lucid's intense push for efficiency is not just what has enabled the range, but the performance in this model—with a suite of compact components.

A 900-volt electrical system also enables Air models to gain 300 miles of range in as little as 21 minutes—on a 350-kw CCS DC fast-charging connector—according to Lucid. An independent test also showed that the Air charges faster than the Model S, Porsche Taycan, and Mercedes-Benz EQS.

Lucid Air Grand Touring Performance

At $179,000 for the Grand Touring Performance, prices for the new Performance is $10,000 higher than the previous Dream Edition Performance model. The Grand Touring starts at $139,000. Lucid said it is already delivering Grand Touring models to customers, while Grand Touring Performance deliveries are scheduled to start in June.

These dual-motor versions are just a bridge to the next performance version, we suspect, as a tri-motor version has been hinted for the next year or so.

Lucid is also planning an entry-level Air Pure with 480 hp, 406 miles of range, and a $77,400 base price, as well as a 620-hp Air Touring with the same 406-mile range and a $95,000 base price. Deliveries of both versions are scheduled to start next year.