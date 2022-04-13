With the Ariya electric crossover almost here, last year Nissan gave the Nissan Leaf a price cut of more than $4,000—making it the cheapest electric vehicle on the U.S. market.

Now it’s kept the 2023 Leaf on this same, more affordable trajectory, while giving the styling an update and cutting the number of models in the lineup to just two.

The two sides of the 2023 Nissan Leaf lineup consist of the Leaf S, with a 40-kwh battery pack, and the Leaf Plus SV, with the 62-kwh pack. That brings an EPA-estimated range of 149 miles for the S, or 215 miles for the SV Plus. From what we can tell, these 2023 configurations omit the 226-mile rating that was possible through 2022 in basic Leaf Plus S form.

There’s a difference in power and acceleration between the two models, too. The S has a 110-kw electric motor, making 147 hp and 236 lb-ft of torque, while the SV Plus has a 160-kw motor, making 214 hp and 250 lb-ft.

2023 Nissan Leaf 2023 Nissan Leaf 2023 Nissan Leaf

There’s a big difference in price between the two models. The Leaf S starts at $28,425, while the Leaf SV starts at $36,425.

The cosmetic refresh consists of a new grille design and bumper molding, as well as a headlight design with black inner finisher. Also, in sync with the Ariya, the Nissan badge at the front is illuminated.

Nissan has introduced a new five-spoke 17-inch alloy wheel design. It also says that throughout the lineup the rear lower diffuser, rear spoiler, and tire deflectors at the front and rear wheels have all been modified for better aerodynamics.

Inside, the 2023 Nissan Leaf gets new badging on the steering wheel, with a startup video for the instrument panel screen. Black cloth upholster is now standard, with the Leaf S getting gray finishers and the Leaf SV Plus getting gloss-black finishers. The Leaf SV also includes Nissan’s ProPilot Assist driver-assistance system—pairing stop-and-start cruise control with active lane control.

2023 Nissan Leaf

With a Leaf successor likely on the way around the middle of the decade, in addition to a larger U.S.-built EV due by 2025 and a total of 15 global EVs due by 2030, Nissan has the right idea—that success with electric vehicles means keeping the familiar models while adding new ones.

The 2023 Leaf arrives to U.S. dealerships this summer.