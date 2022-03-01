Tesla’s main supplier plans to ramp up large-format cells in 2023. Tesla could be aiming to get public funds for the Supercharger network. And Lucid announces its second plant and provides an update on its “ultra-high-efficiency” SUV. This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

Lucid on Monday provided an update on its “ultra-high-efficiency” Gravity SUV—pushing it into 2024 but with CEO Peter Rawlinson promising some “twists and turns” in its development that will make it a “disruptive” model. It also confirmed its first international plant. To be located in Saudi Arabia, the plant will have a maximum capacity of 150,000 vehicles annually and will start making Lucid EVs in 2025. Lucid also

Panasonic, announced on Monday that it plans to ramp up production of large-format 4680 cylindrical cells—of the sort that Tesla focused its Battery Day around—in Japan. With mass production likely to start sometime after March 2023, Tesla might either need to ramp up its own production by then to avoid further delays to the Cybertruck, or potentially, to look to other suppliers.

And could federal funds open the Tesla Supercharger network to non-Tesla EVs? That seems to be what Tesla suggests in a proposal within comments to the Federal Highway Administration, as it helps lay out how to spend the $7.5 billion earmarked for a national EV charging network.

_______________________________________

