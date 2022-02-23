The 2022 Volkswagen ID.4 is getting a range boost, VW announced Tuesday in a press release, including a series of EPA-estimated figures that haven't yet been officially posted.

The estimates do point to a significant range improvement. VW said the base rear-wheel drive 2022 ID.4 Pro has a 280-mile range—20 miles more than the 2021 model. The rear-wheel drive 2022 ID.4 Pro S has a 268-mile range, VW said, compared to 250 miles for the 2021 model.

This range figures come with efficiency estimates of 112 MPGe combined (121 MPGe city, 102 MPGe highway) for the Pro and 106 MPGe combined (115 MPGe city, 97 MPGe highway) for the Pro S, according to VW. Those are across-the-board improvements over the 2021 MPGe figures.

2021 Volkswagen ID.4 Pro S

With all-wheel drive, the 2022 ID.4 will achieve 251 miles of range in Pro form and 245 miles in Pro S form, increases of 2 miles and 5 miles over the 2021 all-wheel drive Pro and Pro S, respectively.

Efficiency estimates are 101 MPGe combined (106 MPGe city, 96 MPGe highway) for the all-wheel drive ID.4 Pro and 106 MPGe combined (115 MPGe city, 97 MPGe highway) for the all-wheel drive Pro S model. Again, these represent improvements over the comparable 2021 models.

VW announced that the range boost is coming last month—along with faster charging, with a peak of 135 kw versus the previous 125 kw, and a $765 price hike. The improvements come from two different areas, Volkswagen confirmed to Green Car Reports: While the range improvement is from "component maturity and ongoing refinement" in the ID.4's battery and propulsion system as a whole, the charging improvement will be an over-the-air update yet to come.

Deliveries of ID.4 models built at VW's Chattanooga, Tennessee, factory are also expected to begin this fall.

First 2021 Volkswagen ID.4 validation build completed at Chattanooga factory

The 2022 ID.4 still uses an 82-kwh battery pack, and powertrains remain unchanged as well. Rear-wheel drive models still use a single permanent-magnet synchronous motor producing 201 horsepower and 229 pound-feet of torque. All-wheel drive models add a second motor powering the front axle, with a combined output of 295 hp and 339 lb-ft of torque between the two motors.

In multiple driving experiences we've found the ID.4's range ratings to be pretty close to be quite close to real-world conditions. A range boost will also make the ID.4 more competitive versus the Nissan Ariya, Ford Mustang Mach-E, Kia EV6, and Hyundai Ioniq 5, all of which are expected in models delivering 300 miles or more in some versions.

Does this make the ID.4 any closer in the numbers—or in consideration—versus the Tesla Model Y, which increased in base price by $17,000 over the course of last year?