General Motors showed first photos of an upcoming $30,000 electric SUV and revealed an electric pickup. Chrysler showed the start of a fully electric reboot for the brand. Sony revealed a new EV concept. And is air-cooling the next step for EV battery innovation? This and more in this busy CES edition, here at Green Car Reports.

GM revealed the Chevrolet Silverado EV yesterday at a CES 2022 keynote. The electric pickup, which draws heavily from the design of the offbeat Avalanche, gets a “midgate” that can repurpose some of the cabin as the bed, as well as a highly reconfigurable tailgate. The two-motor truck can get to 60 mph in less than 4.5 seconds and will be offered in versions with up to 400 miles of range—as well as a $39,900 base price, eventually.

Yet the electric truck was arguably upstaged by another announcement: GM confirmed the arrival of the 2024 Chevy Equinox EV, with first photos. Its starting price around $30,000 undercuts Mach-E, Ioniq 5, and ID.4—and, well, it’s half the price of a base Model Y.

We took an up-close look at the Mercedes-Benz EQXX and one of the potential innovations within it: Will it signal a shift to air-cooling for EV batteries?

Chrysler yesterday revealed its Airflow Concept, which flaunts a new design look for the brand expected in a production vehicle due in 2025, and leads the way toward a fully electric lineup for the brand as soon as 2028.

Sony is quietly pushing ahead with its Vision-S family, which took the show by surprise when it was revealed at CES 2020. This show, Sony revealed the Vision-S 02, a seven-seat electric SUV that incorporates Sony’s audio, gaming, and connectivity expertise, plus the same great look as the sedan. Sony still won’t say if it’s headed to production, but all the hints are there at this point.

Magna also chose CES to reveal an electric powertrain and four-wheel drive system that, it claims, could allow more fully electric heavy-duty pickups without lower towing and payload.

And VW’s CEO has given a reveal date for the long-awaited electric Volkswagen Microbus: March 9.

