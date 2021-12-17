The Mustang Mach-E gets a range boost. Rivian decides on Georgia for its second plant. And we drive the Ioniq 5. This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

This morning we posted our first drive of the 2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5. From its retro style to its leading-edge platform and charging tech, it’s one of the most eagerly anticipated new EVs of the year—and in most respects, it’s something to get excited about. We just wish Hyundai was more excited about selling them throughout the U.S.

Rivian on Thursday confirmed plans for a second factory, to be built in Georgia starting next summer and potentially building electric trucks in 2024. The $5 billion factory could be making 400,000 vehicles annually—versus the Illinois plant’s 200,000—once ramped up.

The 2022 Ford Mustang Mach-E is getting a range boost—to 314 miles in rear-wheel-drive California Route 1 guise, or an even more noteworthy 312 in all-wheel-drive form. Accompanying that is a boost in usable range for the battery pack.

And over at Motor Authority: Even some legendary engine-tuning and modification shops are feeling the EV excitement. Longtime GM tuner Lingenfelter Performance Engineering recently revealed an electric Chevrolet El Camino conversion, powered by GM’s new EV crate motor.

