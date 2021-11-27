How soon will the Rivian R1S and Cadillac Lyriq electric SUVs arrive?

Which foreign automaker plans two U.S.-bound models and 60 U.S. showrooms starting next year?

This is our look back at the Week In Reverse—right here at Green Car Reports—for the week ending November 26, 2021.

General Motors confirmed that it’s listed the official range of the GMC Hummer EV at 329 miles. But it’s complicated, because the Edition 1 is a heavy-duty truck by EPA classification, so an EPA-official rating won’t be featured on the window sticker. Ahead of other future light-duty Hummer EVs, however, it’s aiming to create something close to an apples-to-apples comparison.

GM also provided an update on the 2023 Cadillac Lyriq electric SUV. Despite an accelerated development program, it’s completed many of the traditional durability-testing steps and is still ahead of its original schedule, now due to arrive in spring 2022.

2023 Cadillac Lyriq testing

The House version of the Build Back Better Act passed the previous week includes a tax credit for used EVs, a new dividing line at 40 kwh, and that very controversial union-made bonus. This is all getting hashed out now in the Senate. Meanwhile, California earlier this month approved a $1.4 billion infrastructure push for 2021-2023, and it could help set forth next-level charging infrastructure for battery electric vehicles and fueling infrastructure for hydrogen fuel-cell cars and trucks.

Automakers aren’t using all the tools they have at their disposal to boost fuel economy—because as an EPA annual report helped underscore, they’re sitting on a glut of credits that some are arguing makes compliance too easy.

Hyundai Seven concept

Hyundai design boss Simon Loasby took us on a tour of the design and sustainability themes that tie its upcoming Ioniq vehicles together, as well as why each one will look quite a bit different.

Vietnam’s Vinfast has announced plans to bring two electric SUVs to the U.S. by the end of 2022—both capable of more than 300 miles of range in some versions, it claims. That’s alongside the company’s plans to establish a $200 million U.S. headquarters in LA and add 60 showrooms across the country next year.

Teaser for Polestar 5 (Precept) due in 2024

The Polestar Precept concept is evolving into a production model called the Polestar 5, the automaker confirmed this week. As a flagship four-door electric fastback sized about like the Tesla Model S, the Polestar 5 is due in 2024—with a Polestar 3 SUV due before then, in 2022.

A first independent test of the Lucid Air’s DC fast-charging capabilities has found that the Air Dream Edition can add more charge—and more kilowatt-hours—faster than the Tesla Model S or Porsche Taycan.

Rivian R1S

Despite forum complaints from some Rivian customers claiming their R1S electric SUV orders had been pushed back, Rivian’s first deliveries of the R1S appear to be on schedule for January. The automaker reached out to finalize timelines for various builds this past week.

Last weekend, some Tesla owners reported being unable to access their vehicles via Phone Key—and allegedly, in some cases, unable to enter or start their vehicle at all. As the debate rages on over whether this was user error, we looked at why phone-based keys (plus a backup on the ready) are the future.

2008 Toyota Prius

And car thieves are seeking out hybrids right now. That’s because supply-chain issues and soaring raw materials have caused catalytic converter prices to spike. Hybrid models—especially the 2004-2009 Prius—use larger amounts of these ingredients, like platinum.

