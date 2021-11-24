The hefty Hummer EV Edition 1 gets rated for range, although it's not quite EPA-official. A flagship Polestar 5 due in 2024 will take closely after the Precept concept. And what does the Hyundai Seven concept say about future Ioniq models? This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

GM has listed an official range for the first GMC Hummer EV at 329 miles, and while it follows EPA tests it’s not actually EPA-rated. That’s because this initial version, the Edition 1, is a heavy-duty truck and too heavy for the required ratings on the window sticker. But future Hummer EVs will be light-duty, so in the meantime GM’s being straightforward about the ratings.

The Polestar Precept concept is evolving into a production model, the Polestar 5. As a flagship four-door electric fastback sized somewhat like the Tesla Model S, the Polestar 5 will arrive in 2024—with a Polestar 3 SUV to look forward to well before then, in 2022.

Inside the Hyundai Seven concept at the LA auto show, Hyundai design boss Simon Loasby told us how its Ioniq vehicles will all look quite different, to address a wide range of needs, but they’ll have a pixel design theme to tie them together—as well as reconfigurable interiors, sustainable materials, and an emphasis on hygiene.

And over at Motor Authority: Volkswagen is planning an electric sedan based on its 2018 ID.Vizzion and 2019 ID.Space Vizzion concepts. It’s due to be called ID.6 and will be one of the largest models on the MEB platform that underpins ID.4.

