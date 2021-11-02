Volvo is applying mild-hybrid tech to the rest of its lineup on the way to all-electric. Volkswagen is seeking a way to charge the Taycan and other premium EVs very quickly without charge cords. And Tesla is now accepting other brands’ EVs at a select few Supercharger stations. This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

Tesla has said for months that it plans to open the Supercharger network to non-Tesla EVs; and on Monday it provided a glimpse of how that might work. With a pilot program in the Netherlands, it’s opened 10 stations to other models using the CCS standard. At U.S. stations, where a plug adapter will be needed, things might work a bit differently.

Volvo is transitioning to an all-electric lineup by the end of the decade. But in the meantime as it shifts to more plug-in hybrids it’s also adding mild-hybrid tech to nearly everything else in the “legacy” portion of the lineup. We spent some time behind the wheel and considered what these Volvo B5 and B6 mild hybrids gain in mpg and drivability.

Volkswagen Group of America is working on a way to charge the Porsche Taycan to 80% in 10 minutes, with no need to handle bulky charge cords. The Taycan is a test bed for joint research on how to raise the power level for wireless charging—all the way up to 120 kw, with a goal to reach 300 kw.

