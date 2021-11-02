Non-Tesla electric cars can now charge at 10 of the automaker's Supercharger stations in the Netherlands. It's a first step toward potentially opening the network to other EVs.

The pilot program opens 10 stations to owners of EVs that accept the Combined Charging Standard (CCS); they'll still have to use the Tesla app to access them, an explainer on Tesla's website said.

Tesla has already been installing CCS connections at Supercharger stations for about three years. Note that the European CCS connector is different than the one for the United States.

Tesla Supercharger for city centers

Tesla said pricing for non-Tesla EVs "reflects additional costs incurred to support charging a broad range of vehicles and adjustments to our sites to accommodate these vehicles," implying a price premium over charging of Tesla vehicles. However, specific pricing is only available through the Tesla app, and varies by site, the automaker said.

The per-kwh price to charge can be lowered by starting a charging membership, Tesla noted. Non-Tesla EVs will also be subject to the same idle fees as Teslas.

Tesla said that more drivers using the Supercharger network enables faster expansion, and that the goal is to "eventually welcome both Tesla and Non-Tesla drivers at every Supercharger worldwide." The automaker is starting with a small pilot program to "review the experience, monitor congestion and assess feedback before expanding."

Tesla Supercharger V3 station - Las Vegas Strip

CEO Elon Musk noted in July that the Supercharger network would be "open to other EVs" in 2021—although it wasn't made clear then whether he meant the whole network or just 10 chargers like this. He also revealed just days later that the company will charge those with slower-charging EVs extra.

Tesla recently announced that it plans to triple the size of the Supercharger network in two years. But Tesla might also soon have increased traffic at Superchargers due to its new partnership with Uber and Hertz.

Meanwhile some Tesla owners are claiming that Tesla broke a promise to early owners in charging idle fees for leaving cars parked at Supercharger stations when they're not charging.