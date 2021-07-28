Minnesota’s mandate of EVs could change the equation around “compliance car” plug-ins that automakers only sell in some of the U.S. New Biden administration vehicle efficiency rules are on the way. And we look at 2022 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid gas mileage. This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

The Biden administration’s proposed rules for fuel economy and emissions might be released as soon as next week, according to a report underscoring that while these new rules might be catching up with Obama-era rules at first, they’ll exceed them by 2030—and include a potential target for 40% EVs.

Efforts to derail or delay Minnesota’s adoption of California’s Clean Cars program—and its EV mandate—have failed, and the state will be the first in the Midwest to adopt the standards. That makes it increasingly tough for automakers only seeking to make plug-in “compliance cars” that yield them enough credits.

Does the 2022 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid deliver its EPA rating of up to 38 mpg in real-world driving? We took one on a long highway haul and a short city drive to find out.

And over at The Car Connection: The Toyota Prius carries over mostly unchanged for 2022—although this hybrid icon does keep the blacked-out look of last year’s 2020 Edition in a Prius Nightshade.

_______________________________________

Follow Green Car Reports on Facebook and Twitter