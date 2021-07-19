The Lucid Air will get special Pirelli performance tires for EVs. Rivian delays deliveries to September. We take a look at the tech-savvy 3-Series plug-in hybrid. And is the grid ready for big EV delivery fleets? This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

BMW has been bolstering its plug-in hybrids with more electric range and improved performance. In a first drive of the 330e plug-in hybrid we found it strong on electric range and mpg but short on the driving experience we expected from its 3-Series pedigree.

The greenhouse-gas emissions saved by electric fleets greatly depends on the “when, where, and how” of EV charging, a recent University of Michigan study found—especially charging habits that influence battery longevity.

Special Pirelli tires designed for more weight and the demands of high-performance EVs are making their debut on the Lucid Air electric sedan, the companies confirmed last week.

On Friday, Rivian provided an update on deliveries of its R1T electric truck, now delayed to September. If Rivian is first to deliver an electric truck, who’s next?

And over the weekend, we looked at whether today’s grid can handle all the demand from an influx of electric delivery fleets? Mostly yes, found NREL researchers in a new report.

