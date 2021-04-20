Hyundai’s Genesis on Monday showed a very understated, production-bound approach to adding a first electric car to its lineup: Electrify its flagship sedan, the G80.

Depending on how you look at it, the Genesis outperforms its “electrified” billing but plays a conservative angle in not looking dramatically different as an EV. The Electrified G80 does however pack some special moves typically reserved for leading-edge EVs—like 800-volt DC fast-charging capability.

There are more Genesis electric vehicles on the way, of course—including some on the modular E-GMP platform that’s the basis for the Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Kia EV6.

Hyundai Motor Group E-GMP platform

The Electrified G80 launches into fully electric motoring with some respectable numbers for an electric version of a gas model: 311 miles on the global NEDC standard, or 265 miles on the Korean certification system is a very different test but has been quite close to U.S. EPA numbers. There was no disclosure of the battery-pack size.

With just a single electric motor and what we would assume is Genesis’ existing all-wheel-drive system, the G80 can switch between rear-wheel drive and all-wheel drive for best traction and efficiency. A sport mode offers more dynamic driving, and it can accelerate to 60 mph in 4.9 seconds.

Genesis Electrified G80

The Electrified G80 is based on the gasoline G80, but it borrows some tricks from the E-GMP engineering closet. It can charge at 800 volts—with a voltage-boosting motor/inverter combo allowing up to 350 kw on CCS fast-charge hardware and a charge from 10% to 80% in as little as 22 minutes.

Also like those E-GMP electric vehicles, the Electrified G80 will power appliances in a pinch. It can output up to 3.6 kw, which Genesis says is greater than the level of the average household—though perhaps not the average Genesis household.

The Electrified G80 offers Active Noise Control-Road, a feature that Hyundai has been developing that claims to be the world’s first active road-noise reduction system. It also has an adaptive suspension system with camera-supplementation for road-surface info.

Genesis Electrified G80

Genesis has pivoted toward sustainability a bit more with the materials in this concept; it adds natural dyes for the seats, console, and rear armrest, plus natural/recycled wood trim and PET-based fabrics.

All in all, it’s a very different approach at fully electric luxury versus the Audi A6 E-Tron, which was revealed in concept form the same day at Shanghai.

The electric sedan, which we’ve expected in some form since 2019, is U.S.-bound, and the brand says details about the American-spec version are coming later this year.