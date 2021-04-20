Genesis shows its first fully electric model. BMW sets a timeline for solid-state tech. We get drive time in the Hyundai Tucson Hybrid. And Toyota confirms an electric pickup in its future. This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

A first drive of the 2022 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid told us that the superiority of this 38-mpg crossover over non-hybrid versions extends beyond gas mileage. It’s a formidable new rival to the Toyota RAV4 Hybrid and Honda CR-V Hybrid. Is there even a point to making a non-hybrid Tucson?

Toyota has confirmed—with its announcement of the RAV4-sized bZ4X Concept yesterday—the arrival of a fully electric Toyota pickup, as well as a hybrid truck, in “the near future.” That’s quite a turnaround for a company that in 2019 was saying that its dealerships weren’t asking for EVs.

The Genesis Electrified G80 sedan revealed Monday is a fully electric version of the luxury brand’s gasoline flagship sedan. With 800V charging and a 3.6-kw power takeoff, it borrows some of the tech from the Hyundai Ioniq 5, Kia EV6, and other models built on the company’s new E-GMP platform—even though it isn’t.

BMW on Monday announced that it plans to have a solid-state battery in a prototype vehicle by 2025, and in a production model by 2030. It sees solid-state cell tech powering its “Neue Klasse” EVs, which will get a dedicated electric platform.

