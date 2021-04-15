The Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Kia EV6 are two new electric cars based on a common platform, but from separate brands. That's why they haven't been shown together until now.

First spotted by InsideEVs, a short video ad for Hyundai Motor Group's E-Pit high-power fast-charging network has shown the two models from the corporate cousins together for the first time.

The video shows an Ioniq 5 and a Kia EV6 parked side by side at one of the E-Pit charging stations, which have a layout similar to gas stations. Hyundai plans to open the first 12 sites in South Korea this month, with eight more later on. The initial 12 sites will be located at highway rest stops, while the following eight will be in urban areas.

Hyundai Motor Group E-GMP platform

Despite sharing Hyundai's E-GMP platform, the Ioniq 5 and EV6 are two very different approaches to EV design. Kia has opted to emphasize performance, and gave the EV6 a futuristic look, while the Ioniq 5 is pitched as a mass-market crossover, with retro styling inspired by the 1970s Hyundai Pony hatchback, the first car designed in-house by the automaker.

The Ioniq 5 is neither the smallest nor the largest among its peers, which include the Volkswagen ID.4, Tesla Model Y, Ford Mustang Mach-E, and Nissan Ariya. The EV6 is 2.3 inches longer than the Ioniq 5, but with a 3.9-inch-shorter wheelbase.

Both models will be available with 58.0-kwh or 77.4-kwh battery packs, and rear-wheel drive or all-wheel drive. The most potent version of the Ioniq 5 (all-wheel drive with the bigger battery) has 302 horsepower and 446 pound-feet of torque, allowing for 0-62 mph in 5.2 seconds, according to Hyundai.

Kia, meanwhile, will offer an EV6 GT performance model, with 577 hp and 546 lb-ft, getting it to 62 mph in 3.5 seconds, according to Kia. The GT also gets an exclusive software-based limited-slip differential to make better use of that extra power.

The Ioniq 5 and EV6 will both be capable of 800-volt fast charging, and both will be available with a massive infotainment display encompassing two 12.0-inch screens side by side.

Hyundai plans to launch the Ioniq 5 as part of a new EV-focused Ioniq sub-brand, but it hasn't yet communicated precisely what that means—especially in the United States.

The EV6 is one of 7 new EVs due by 2027 for Kia. That will include a mix of passenger vehicles based on the E-GMP platform and what Kia calls "Purpose-Built Vehicles" for corporate customers, using a separate platform.

