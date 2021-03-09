The 2022 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid is priced to rival hybrid versions of RAV4, CR-V, and Escape. Kia’s EV6 electric car, a cousin to the Ioniq 5, is teased. The 2022 Audi Q4 E-Tron will use augmented reality as part of its interface. And Hyundai has laid out a plan for replacing battery packs in the Kona Electric. This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

The 2022 Audi Q4 E-Tron EV will arrive with an augmented reality head-up display and a fresh version of Audi’s familiar interface—above a platform shared with the VW ID.4.

Pricing revealed Monday for the 2022 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid suggests that this high-mpg hybrid SUV will closely rival the Toyota RAV4 Hybrid, Honda CR-V Hybrid, and Ford Escape Hybrid.

Hyundai has detailed its recall effort and planned full battery-pack replacement due to fire concern in the Kona Electric models from the 2019 and 2020 model years. It’s expected to start April 30, and in the meantime owners can install another battery-management update and are encouraged to park outside.

Kia has released first teaser photos of the 2022 EV6 electric car, due by the end of 2021 for the U.S. As Kia’s first model built on the E-GMP dedicated EV platform, the EV6 will set the design direction for many more models yet to come and will offer 20-minute DC fast charging and an expected range of about 300 miles.

And over at Motor Authority, with the GMC Hummer EV SUT due this fall, GM has set a date for the reveal of its GMC Hummer EV SUV, built on a somewhat shorter wheelbase, that will arrive a bit later: April 3.

_______________________________________

Follow Green Car Reports on Facebook and Twitter