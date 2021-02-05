The Toyota RAV4 Prime gets put to the gas-mileage test with its charge mode. Ford ups its investment in electric and electrified models—including for Lincoln. And we take a look at the official and unofficial EV ads of the Super Bowl. This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

Ford Thursday announced that it’s nearly doubled its investment in electrified vehicles, to $22 billion through 2025—with an emphasis on “breaking constraints, increasing battery capacity, improving costs and getting more electric vehicles into our product cycle plan.” Ford CEO Jim Farley also said that EVs will be “fundamental to the Lincoln brand.

The 2021 Toyota RAV4 Prime is different among plug-in hybrids in that it has a long 42-mile electric plug-in range. But, as many other PHEVs, it also has a charge mode—with very little guidance provided by Toyota on what to do with it. Over a couple of long road trips, we take a look at how selectively charging up and using bursts of all-electric might boost mpg.

Although the GM ad featuring Will Ferrell, Norway, and the Cadillac Lyriq and GMC Hummer EV appears to be the only electric vehicle ad to air during the Super Bowl this year, one particularly noteworthy unofficial ad featuring the Porsche Taycan was released into the running. Does it get some people thinking about electric in a new way?

