The Hyundai Tucson steps up its feature set and adds hybrid and plug-in hybrid versions. Delphi says it’s planning to supply a lot of upcoming EVs with 800V tech. Kenworth rolls out its electric trucks. And the GMC Hummer EV’s Crab mode goes sideways. This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

The 2022 Hyundai Tucson, revealed Monday evening, has been completely redesigned, and with more technology features plus Tucson Hybrid and plug-in hybrid models it will step up the competition vs. versions of the Toyota RAV4, Honda CR-V, and Ford Escape.

GM has teased just a little bit more about the Crab mode offered in its upcoming GMC Hummer EV, set to be revealed October 20. It marks the return of four-wheel steering to GM trucks.

The mainstream truckmaker Kenworth has put a lineup of medium-duty electric commercial trucks on sale. Good for up to 200 miles of range, they should fit right in for delivery or regional hauling.

Top-tier supplier Delphi Technologies is hinting that there’s a broad shift to 800 volts underway for electric vehicles in the near future. It confirmed that it will be supplying 800V inverters for another automaker’s future luxury electric cars—and for 3 out of the 4 top four global premium automakers.

And over at Motor Authority: If you’re the type who’s fine spending some extra money on battery-powered playthings you can’t actually drive on public roads, the niche vehicle maker Vanderhall has shown a glimpse of a “utility task vehicle” named the Navarro.

