The upcoming Cadillac Lyriq EV will spark a new look for the GM luxury brand. A UK company shows us its minimalist style translated to buses. And Porsche reveals the base-model Taycan. This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

GM has teased some of the design details for its upcoming Cadillac Lyriq, which will be one of the first EVs to debut on its much-hyped Ultium propulsion toolkit and BEV3 architecture. Cadillac EVs won’t mirror its gasoline models in design, so look for this model, due to be shown August 6, to take a new direction.

The UK commercial electric vehicle maker Arrival has shown an electric bus that fits right in with its minimalist, retro-futuristic aesthetic. Instead of going large on a single (or several) factories, Arrival plans to build up to 1,000 “microfactories” globally by 2025.

Porsche today revealed the “base” model of the Taycan electric car for China. With a single motor, rear-wheel drive, and the air suspension that’s included in the rest of the lineup optional here, this might be a version that slots in well below $100,000—although Porsche hasn’t yet made any decision about bringing it to the U.S.

And do top-notch electric conversions of rare classic cars do justice to the designs of the past, or are they sacrilege to the experience? Our coverage of UK-based Lunaz and its Jaguar, Bentley, and Rolls-Royce conversions suggests that the debate rages on.

