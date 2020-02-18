Tesla’s two more expensive models get a big range boost. Kia’s working on an EV “halo” vehicle. Polestar provides a look at its future interface. And is the Model 3 really that far ahead of other EVs? This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

The Tesla Model S and Model X are getting the range boost that CEO Elon Musk hinted at last month—to as high as 390 miles—not just on the newly named Long Range Plus versions but as an over-the-air update on versions of the Model S and Model X that have been built for the past few months.

Kia is reportedly working on a high-performance “halo” electric vehicle that, according to company sources, could be the EV equivalent to Kia’s brand-building Stinger performance sedan.

The recent teardown of a Tesla Model 3, sponsored by a Japanese business publication, finds that Tesla has a technology lead for more than batteries and power management.

The Polestar electric-car brand from Volvo and Geely is going all-in with Google and Google Android—looking to soon use its capability to make the in-car experience highly personalized.

Affordable small crossovers are all the rage—and effectively taking the place in the U.S. market that used to be occupied by base-level hatchback and sedan small cars. Over at The Car Connection, see the new review of the 2021 Kia Seltos, which is one of those such vehicles.

_______________________________________

Follow Green Car Reports on Facebook and Twitter