Volkswagen on Tuesday officially confirmed what has been an open secret for some time: that the ID Crozz concept crossover will be called the Volkswagen ID.4 when it goes on sale later this year, starting in Europe.

VW also confirmed that the ID.4 crossover would be sold and produced in Europe, North America, and China. Volkswagen of America will build the ID.4 at the automaker's plant in Chattanooga, Tennessee, after 2022. The first VW ID.4 crossovers sold in the U.S. will be sourced from VW's plant in Zwickau, Germany.

Volkswagen said that it would initially sell rear-wheel-drive versions of the ID.4 and all-wheel-drive crossovers would be available later. The ID Crozz concept that previewed the ID.4 had a 200-horsepower (150 kilowatt) motor on the rear axle and a 150-hp (75-kw) motor on the front axle, with an 83-kwh lithium-ion battery. VW didn't specify the ID.4's production drivetrain, but said that it would be able to travel up to 310 miles on the WLTP test, which tends to be more optimistic than the EPA cycle.

Officials from VW say that the ID.4 will make its debut sometime this year in the U.S., with deliveries still expected by the end of the year. The ID.3 was recently launched in Europe but won't go on sale in the U.S. VW has other electric vehicles in the pipeline, based on its MEB architecture, although the ID.4 crossover will be the first to go on sale in the U.S.

Photos of a camouflaged ID.4 reveal a cab-forward design for the crossover, which is largely what we expected from the small crossover. The ID Crozz measured 182.1 inches long, but VW didn't say how long the ID.4 would be when it goes into production. It's largely expected to be about the same size as other compact crossovers such as the Ford Escape and Tesla Model Y.

VW didn't say how much the ID.4 would cost when it goes on sale, but VW of America CEO Scott Keogh told us last year that the automaker plans to price the electric crossover close to a similarly sized internal combustion engine-powered car. If true, the ID.4 could cost less than $30,000, comparable to the Volkswagen Tiguan crossover already on sale. Keogh didn't say if that final price target for VW included any applicable federal or state incentives or if the automaker figured lifetime gas savings into the final cost, which is something that rival automaker Tesla does on its consumer site.