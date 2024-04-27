Which automaker priced its hardware set allowing its EVs to back up the home?

Which EV brand has the lowest ownership costs of any automotive brand?

This is our look back at the Week In Reverse—right here at Green Car Reports—for the week ending April 26, 2024.

The Tesla Model Y undercuts the Model 3 by $5,000—for those who are EV tax credit eligible—under the latest round of Tesla price cuts made last weekend. With it, the base Model Y rear-wheel drive could cost just $37,130, with other state incentives yet to be deducted. Tesla has also dropped the price of what it calls Full Self Driving to $8,000, but it’s eliminated the popular $6,000 Enhanced Autopilot option.

Toyota confirmed a second 3-row U.S.-made electric SUV—in Princeton, Indiana, starting in 2026. That complements the other Toyota 3-row electric SUV set to be made in Kentucky in 2025. According to reports, the Indiana-built EV could be a Highlander EV, while the Kentucky model might incorporate all the leading-edge manufacturing methods Toyota has suggested in recent years are on the way.

Michelin Uptis airless prototype tires

Michelin believes that airless tires are the future. But with this tech that could be especially well-suited for robotaxis, EVs, and more still under development and at the prototype stage, the company is also focusing on other tech like sustainable materials and retreads.

The 2025 Mercedes-Benz G-Class EV made its debut this week. Although it’s missing the silicon-anode battery chemistry the automaker suggested this model would debut, it’s going to be a serious rival to the Rivian R1S, GMC Hummer EV, and Tesla Cybertruck. Badged the G 580 with EQ Technology, this model will allow a trick G-Turn on low-friction surfaces, and it might return more than 300 miles of EPA range.

2025 Mercedes-Benz G 580 with EQ Technology

The Mini Aceman urban EV also made a bow in production form, and it quite closely follows the 2022 concept car of the same name. If this model arrives in the U.S., it would fit between the Cooper and Countryman in the brand’s lineup.

And Mazda has applied its design flair to an EZ-6 electric sedan that incorporates tech from China’s Changan Automobile. Although its range figures far more effectively represent what American buyers might seek in an EV, Mazda hasn’t yet confirmed plans for any markets outside China.

2025 Mazda EZ-6

Honda plans to create an $11 billion EV hub in Canada. Set to ramp up in 2028, the Ontario hub could potentially build up to 240,000 EVs per year, and see that as the demand for Honda EVs builds, they’d be American-made.

Hyundai is testing a window-tinting film that might save energy in EVs and gasoline models alike, by reducing the dependence on air conditioning. It specifically blocks external heat and radiates heat outward by reflecting at near-infrared wavelengths.

Tesla revealed its Tesla Model 3 Performance on Wednesday. With a dedicated track mode, an adaptive suspension, and various other improvements already gained by the refreshed Model 3 “Highland,” the Model 3 Performance looks a step closer to a luxury car while upping its performance. It might also be EV tax-credit-eligible while other Model 3 versions aren’t.

Tesla Model 3 Performance

Vietnam’s Vinfast announced Tuesday that it has signed a dozen new U.S. dealerships to sell its EVs. With the expansion, it will have 18 franchised dealerships in addition to 15 company-owned stores in California. Cinfast has delivered only a fraction of the 100,000 vehicles it targets globally this year, so the sales push might help simply get them out in front of shoppers.

GM this past week released details regarding the home energy backup functionality that’s available for its Chevy Silverado EV RST electric pickup as vehicle-to-home (V2H). Does it make sense versus other EVs claiming this skill set—or home battery systems like the Tesla Powerwall?

GM Energy - Chevy Silverado EV energy management system

According to the International Energy Agency, in an annual report and forecast out this week, EVs are set for 11% of the U.S. vehicle share, and about 20% of all cars sold globally. Because of all the battery investment, automaker commitments, and emissions regulations, half of new vehicles sold globally could be EVs, it says.

More lower-priced Ford EVs are on the way, the automaker said, as it reported a massive loss on its EVs for the first quarter of the year. As executives explained, Ford has managed to cut costs with the Mustang Mach-E EV, but it can’t keep up with the price cuts needed to stay competitive.

The U.K.-based company that now owns Protean in-wheel motors has showcased a Land Rover Defender EV conversion that doesn’t gain weight in the translation. Although it’s modest in its electric range, the idea acts as a technology proof point and, perhaps, a lot more.

Land Rover Defender EV conversion by Bedeo

According to an assessment by Consumer Reports, Tesla has the lowest ownership costs of any brand. Teslas average just $4,035 in maintenance costs over 10 years, which puts the brand well ahead of other brands—even Toyota.

And Disneyland has now confirmed that its Autopia ride will go fully electric in 2026. The attraction for kids, started with sponsorship by an oil company, has run for decades with internal combustion mini-cars, but it’s supposed to represent the future.

_______________________________________

Follow Green Car Reports on Facebook and Twitter