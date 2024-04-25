Mini on Wednesday unveiled a new entry electric model, although it's unclear if it will reach the U.S.

Called the Aceman, the new model is a crossover that borrows the name and minimalist look from a 2022 concept car. Measuring just 160 inches long, it slots between the redesigned 2025 Mini Cooper hatchback and 2025 Mini Countryman crossover.

That footprint also means the Aceman is a step smaller than the 2024 Hyundai Kona Electric and 2025 Volvo EX30—two of the freshest subcompact EVs confirmed for the U.S. market at the moment. Mini does claim a maximum 35.0 cubic feet of cargo space with the rear seats folded flat, which is more than the Volvo.

2025 Mini Aceman

Developed in partnership with Spotlight Automotive, a joint venture between Mini and Chinese automaker Great Wall Motors, and slated to be built in China, the Aceman borrows interior fittings and tech from the latest Cooper, including a 9.4-inch circular screen, voice control that responds to the prompt "Hey Mini," and digital key functionality.

Mini confirmed Aceman E and Aceman SE variants. The base Aceman E has a 42.5-kwh battery pack and a front-mounted electric motor tuned for 181 hp, enough for 0-62 mph in 7.9 seconds. The Aceman SE has a 54.2-kwh pack and 214-hp motor, with 0-62 mph happening in 7.1 seconds.

2025 Mini Aceman

European WLTP range is estimated at 192 miles for the Aceman E and 252 miles for the bigger-battery Aceman SE—so don't expect 200 EPA miles out of this model in any form. The E and SE can DC fast charge at 75 kw and 95 kw, respectively, in either case allowing for a 10-80% charge in just under 30 minutes.

Up until now, the only electric Mini has been the Cooper SE—also one of the most affordable EVs in the U.S. market. But the redesigned 2025 Cooper and Countryman will both be available as EVs. Those models are expected to reach the U.S., but we'll have to wait and see if the Aceman makes it here as well.