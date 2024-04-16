Maserati might have the first U.S. electric convertible in years. Mercedes adds lower-priced versions of its eSprinter. GMC sets the price, range, and more for the arrival of its Sierra EV pickup. And we look at how the Hyundai Ioniq 5 N gamifies its interface to actually make driving more enjoyable. This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

In a first drive of the 2025 Hyundai Ioniq 5 N, Green Car Reports found what might be a motorsports game-changer—an EV that brings more emotion and joy to high-performance driving, with the capability to keep its cool out on the track.

GMC has confirmed a starting price just under $100,000 and an EPA range of 440 miles for its top 2024 GMC Sierra EV Denali Edition 1 electric pickup. That includes four-wheel steering and CrabWalk capabilities, plus GM’s SuperCruise and the same very high-power charging rates as the GMC Hummer EV.

Mercedes-Benz announced pricing and details for its 2025 eSprinter electric van lineup, which includes a smaller 81-kwh battery pack and shorter standard-roof version at a base price of $63,545 that’s more competitive versus fleet-oriented rivals.

And the first U.S.-bound fully electric luxury convertible looks likely to come from Italy. The Maserati GranCabrio Folgore, revealed Monday, is due to arrive in America in the fourth quarter of the year, as a 2025 model, with a price above $200,000.

_________________________________

Follow Green Car Reports on Facebook and Twitter