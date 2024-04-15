The Mercedes-Benz eSprinter electric van debuted for the 2024 model year with a long 170-inch wheelbase, a large 113-kwh battery, and a high roof. For 2025, it adds a shorter 144-inch wheelbase, a smaller 81-kwh battery, and a shorter standard roof, the brand announced on Monday.

In that configuration, the base price falls from $74,181 to $63,545 before the mandatory destination charge. Like the 2024 model, the 2024 eSprinter is offered with a choice of 100-kw (134-hp) and 150-kw (201-hp) rear-mounted permanent magnet motors. Both versions are limited to 75 mph.

The short-wheelbase, small-battery, small-motor, low-roof configuration becomes the payload leader in the lineup, with the ability to carry up to 3,516 pounds, almost 500 pounds more than the bigger body style. The lower roof and shorter wheelbase cut down cargo space from 488 cubic feet to 319 cubic feet.

The smaller battery cuts range to 192 miles on the more lenient European WLTP test cycle, versus 273 miles with the tall roof and larger pack. A U.S. EPA rating isn’t available, but we noted that with a relatively light load the eSprinter gets close to that in real-world U.S. driving. Like the bigger battery, it has a lithium-ion phosphate (LFP) chemistry, and it can DC fast charge at up to 115 kw. It also has the same 9.6-kw onboard charger that allows an overnight charge on a 240-volt outlet.

2025 Mercedes-Benz eSprinter

The shorter wheelbase and smaller battery give fleet buyers more options to best fit with their needs, though the eSprinter lineup still leaves plenty of room for vehicles such as campers, overlanders, and other more luxurious private use. The Mercedes Van.EA platform due in 2026 may be the answer to buyers interested in those types of vehicles, and it could offer the dual-motor all-wheel-drive configuration this version lacks. Mercedes has said Van.EA vehicles will sell alongside current eSprinters for awhile.

Standard safety systems on the 2025 eSprinter include automatic emergency braking that adds intersection assist. A new Sideguard Assist system combines with blind-spot monitors to detect other road users in a “danger area” on the passenger side of the vehicle and warn the driver with flashing LED lights and acoustic warnings.

A new optional Moving-off Information Assist system works in a similar manner, but’s aim is to prevent crashes when the driver sets off. It detects road users 12 feet in front of the van and 19.6 inches to the sides. It warns the driver of an impending collision at speeds up to 6 mph.

2025 Mercedes-Benz eSprinter

A new front camera enables active lane control. Also new for 2025 are adaptive cruise control, traffic-sign recognition, active lane control enabled by a new front camera, and a surround-view camera system.

The 2025 Mercedes-Benz eSprinter is available to order now, and is set to arrive in the second half of the year.