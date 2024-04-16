The Maserati GranTurismo Folgore is getting a convertible sibling that will create a new EV market niche in the U.S.

Unveiled Monday, the Maserati GranCabrio Folgore is scheduled to arrive in the U.S. in the fourth quarter, as a 2025 model, with a price tag of more than $200,000 that will likely make it the first true luxury electric convertible for this market. It will also be the first electric convertible of any kind sold in the U.S. since the withdrawal of the Smart Fortwo Electric Drive Cabriolet and Tesla Roadster.

A straightforward convertible version of the GranTurismo Folgore coupe launched last year as Maserati's first EV, the GranCabrio has a soft top that can be opened in 14 seconds, and closed in 16 seconds, while driving at speeds up to 31 mph. Operation is via a button on the center console or via gesture controls, by swiping and holding to the left or right on the touchscreen.

2025 Maserati GranCabrio Folgore

Said touchscreen measures 12.3 inches, and is paired with an 8.8-inch screen for climate controls. The leather-lined interior also features a 12.2-inch digital instrument cluster and standard neck warmers to make driving with the top down more pleasant in a wider range of conditions. The GranCabrio also has 5.3 cubic feet of trunk space, but that shrinks to 4.0 cubic feet with the roof stowed.

Three electric motors—one in front and two in back—are rated at 402 hp each. That adds up to a nominal output of over 1,200 hp, but actual output is limited to 760 hp by the inverters, silicon-carbide items Maserati claims for developed for Formula E racing. A synthesized soundtrack is provided, along with regenerative braking capable of a claimed 0.65 g of deceleration, but that stops short (no pun intended) of one-pedal driving.

Maserati estimates 0-62 mph in 2.8 seconds and a top speed of 180 mph, compared to 2.7 seconds and 199 mph for the GranTurismo Folgore coupe. So while the GranCabrio Folgore seemed like a potential rival for the next-generation Tesla Roadster, it's not quite in that realm of performance. It should be more luxurious though, and adjustable rear torque vectoring available in the Corsa drive mode (one of four, along with Max-Range, GT, and Sport) bodes well for handling.

2025 Maserati GranCabrio Folgore

A 92.5-kwh (83.0-kwh usable) T-shaped battery pack sits in the driveline tunnel and behind the rear seats, ensuring a 50:50 weight distribution. EPA range is not certified yet, but Maserati estimates about 250 miles. An 800-volt electrical architecture allows for DC fast-charging speeds that can accomplish a 20%-80% charge in 18 minutes, according to Maserati.

Following the GranTurismo and GranCabrio, Maserati plans to launch an all-electric Folgore version of the Grecale SUV, its current entry-level model. These are the first steps toward goals of having electric versions of all models by 2025, and phasing out combustion engines by 2030.

Carlos Tavares, the CEO of Maserati parent Stellantis, has said that EV tech is the choice technology of politicians, not industry, so will Maserati be able to inject the right kind of feeling into these vehicles? Or is it merely appeasing regulators.