Tesla has the top-selling vehicle on the planet, it claims. Lucid teases a Model Y rival. Porsche puts a price on its electric SUV. And many VW ID.4 EV buyers will be able to claim the full EV tax credit. This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

Volkswagen has confirmed that “most” 2023-2024 ID.4 models qualify for the $7,500 EV tax credit, making it the first foreign automaker to get the nod under tightened sourcing rules. Models supplied with batteries from SK On—rather than LG—meet the requirements. It applies to about 80% of 2023 models and all upcoming 2024 models, so keep that in mind if you’re shopping for one.

At the opening of its second manufacturing stage in Arizona that will enable production of the upcoming Lucid Gravity electric SUV, Lucid teased its likely next product—a smaller electric SUV that appears to be a potential Model Y rival.

With its quarterly and annual update, Tesla touted that the Model Y is the bestselling vehicle in the world. It delivered 1.2 million of them worldwide, from four different production locations. That would mean the Model Y topped the previous and longtime champ, the Toyota Corolla—which used to be made at Tesla’s Fremont, California, factory. And while CEO Elon Musk didn’t provide any more color to the $25,000 Tesla EV that had been reported earlier in the day, he did say that its next-generation, cost-cutting platform will be “next-level.”

And Porsche priced its electric Macan SUV—simply badged as Macan 4 and Macan Turbo, at $80,450 and $106,950, respectively. Gasoline versions of the Macan will continue for at least a year in the U.S., and longer for some markets outside Europe and North America.

_______________________________________

Follow Green Car Reports on Facebook and Twitter