The 2024 Subaru Solterra gets handful of changes for its second model year, the highlights being battery improvements and a new driver-assistance system.

The Solterra can now DC fast-charge from 10% to 80% in 35 minutes, according to Subaru, compared to about an hour previously. The automaker also claims an improved battery conditioning system that allows for significantly faster charging in temperatures below freezing—as much as 80 minutes faster in some conditions.

Also new for 2024 is a low-speed hands-free driver-assist system that allows the Solterra to travel in its lane at speeds up to 25 mph—good for rolling along slowly in freeway congestion, perhaps. Automated-lane change capability has also been added, allowing drivers to initiate a lane change by flicking a turn signal stalk. Front cross-traffic alert and driver-attention monitoring features are also new.

2024 Subaru Solterra

Other changes include a new steering wheel with regenerative-braking paddles, a dashboard state-of-charge indicator that displays estimated times to 80% or 100% charge, and standard roof rails with a static load capacity of 700 pounds (and a dynamic load capacity of 176 pounds), which Subaru notes can support rooftop tents.

No changes have been made to the powertrain. The Solterra is a twin of the Toyota bZ4X, but unlike the Toyota it comes standard with a dual-motor all-wheel drive setup, rated at 215 hp and 249 lb-ft of torque. A 72.8-kwh battery pack provides a maximum 227 miles of EPA-rated range. In a first drive, Green Car Reports found that the Solterra continues Subaru's rugged presentation, albeit in fully electric form.

The Solterra's $44,995 base price is unchanged for 2024, but the destination charge has been increased by $120 to $1,345. That brings the effective base price of a 2024 model to $46,340. Confusingly, Subaru's press release claims the 2024 Solterra "will qualify for applicable federal tax credits of up to $7,500 for some owners." But as of yet, the Solterra does not qualify for the federal credit as it's not American-made.

Unlike the Toyota bZ4X, there's been no suggestion that a yoke might be in the works for the Solterra. But Subaru has teased the idea that future performance models from the brand might go all-electric. The automaker showed a concept version of the Solterra in sporty STI guise, as well as a full-on electric race car, in 2022.

And this past year it ramped up U.S. EV plans and made a battery partnership with Panasonic. It's part of an accelerated EV shift that aims for 50% EV sales by 2030, up from a previous 40% target.