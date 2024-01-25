Honda’s first electric SUV, the Prologue, arrives at dealerships starting in March, the automaker confirmed Thursday, along with first official pricing for the model.

As promised, the Prologue starts under $50,000. But for those who want all-wheel drive and a loaded version, it ranges nearly up to the $60,000 mark.

In Single Motor front-wheel-drive form, the Prologue starts at $48,795, including the mandatory $1,395 destination charge. Dual Motor all-wheel-drive versions start at $51,795.

The Prologue approaches 300 miles of range with either propulsion system. Single Motor models earn an EPA rating of 296 miles, while Dual Motor versions go 281 miles. Top Elite models, with their 21-inch wheels and higher equipment level, get 273 miles of range.

2024 Honda Prologue

All versions have an 85-kwh lithium-ion battery pack, and Honda says that it can gain 65 miles of range in about 10 minutes or get from 20-80% in 35 minutes. The peak DC fast-charging rate is 150 kw while a 11.5-kw onboard charger will allow an eight-hour full charge for at least some of the lineup, given a 48-amp wallbox (and 60-amp circuit).

Single Motor Prologue models deliver 212 hp and 236 lb-ft of torque, while Dual Motor models make 288 hp and 333 lb-ft.

Base Prologues don’t forgo desirable tech features. They include wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, and a wireless phone charger, as well as a full suite of driver-assist and active-safety features. Heated front seats, a 10-way power driver seat, and dual-zone automatic climate control are also included.

Mid-level Touring models are offered in Single Motor and Dual Motor versions, at $53,095 and $56,095, respectively. Touring versions add a panoramic sunroof, Bose premium audio, memory seat settings, and trim upgrades. Top-trim Elite versions cost $59,295 and get perforated leather upholstery, accent stitching, a heated steering wheel, cooled front seats, and 21-inch wheels.

2024 Honda Prologue 2024 Honda Prologue 2024 Honda Prologue

The Prologue isn’t entirely a Honda-developed EV. That comes later with midsize EVs arriving in 2026. Set to be built by GM, the Prologue is related to the Chevrolet Blazer EV and uses the same large-format battery cells and propulsion components.

As Green Car Reports pointed out after some first time inside the Prologue earlier this fall, the Honda feels more conservatively styled—and more graceful, overall—than its Blazer EV counterpart. Check back in a few weeks to see if those impressions carry over on the road.