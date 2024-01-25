The electric Porsche Macan already has been teased one last time, but it will finally make its U.S. debut in the second half of 2024 as a 2024 model, the automaker confirmed on Wednesday.

The EV editions of the SUV, though built on a different architecture, will share the Macan name with the current lineup of gas-powered SUVs. They’ll be distinguished by their model names—and by their prices. Porsche says prices for the all-wheel-drive Macan 4 will start from $80,450, while the sticker price will start at $106,950 for the Macan Turbo. Both prices include destination charges.

Both electric Macans will have two motors and all-wheel drive. They’ll be distinguished from each other by power output: Macan 4 models will produce up to 402 hp and 479 lb-ft of torque in an overboost mode (382 hp continuous) and will reach 60 mph in 4.9 seconds, Porsche says. It promises the Macan Turbo will max out at 630 hp and 833 lb-ft in overboost mode (576 hp continuous), while it will slingshot to 60 mph in 3.1 seconds. Top speeds will be set at 136 and 161 mph, respectively.

Macan Turbos will benefit from a standard electronically controlled torque-vectoring system across the rear axle, while the feature will be available on the Macan 4. As in the Taycan, Porsche has not included a one-pedal drive mode.

The Macan EV will be rated to tow up to 4,409 pounds.

All Macan 4 and Macan Turbo SUVs also get a standard air suspension with dual-path adaptive dampers for better control on compression and rebound. The electric Macans can also be ordered with rear-axle steering, which can move the rear wheels in the opposite direction as the front wheels across a range of up to 5 degrees, to ease low-speed maneuvers—then steer the rear in the same direction as the fronts at higher speeds for better stability. Wheel sizes will range from 20 to 22 inches, with staggered tires.

2024 Porsche Macan (electric)

Porsche Macan: EV banks on charging tech

The electric Macans ride on a new platform design in partnership with fellow VW brand Audi. The so-called PPE architecture is distinct from the J1 component set that underpins the Taycan and Audi E-Tron GT, and it has been designed for higher production volumes. In the Macan, Porsche centers it around a lithium-ion battery pack rated at 100 kwh in gross capacity, which nets out at 95 kwh of usable energy storage. The rear motor mounts behind the rear axle for packaging reasons—and the front motor rides behind the front axle, making the Macan EVs essentially both mid- and rear-engined, sort of.

Porsche designed an 800-volt charging system for the Macan, which peaks at an intake rate of 270 kw. When lower-output charging is the only form available, the Macan 4 and Turbo can split their battery pack virtually in two, offering two 400-volt charging inputs that permit parallel charging. All told, the Macans can recharge from 10% to 80% at peak rates in about 22 minutes.

EPA range estimates have not been published, but the electric Macans will have an onboard 11-kw charger and a 6-kw battery preconditioning heater. Active aero features include active cooling flaps in front and adaptive rear spoilers.

2024 Porsche Macan (electric)

Porsche Macan: Electric, gas models to coexist

By the numbers, the new electric Macan sits 188.4 inches long, and rides on a 113.9-inch wheelbase. That will translate to modest gains for passenger volume versus the gas-powered model. Cargo space of about 18 cubic feet will rise to as much as 46.5 cubic feet with the rear seats folded down. In addition, a front trunk checks in at 2.9 cubic feet.

Inside, the Macan interior will spread pixels far and wide across a 12.6-inch curved touchscreen and an additional 10.9-inch display in front of the right-side passenger. An augmented-reality head-up display will boost information levels to the saturation point. Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay join an in-car voice-controlled assistant for on the go connectivity.

Offered in a single slope-roofed body style, the Macan 4 and Macan Turbo won’t have a companion body style as Porsche offers with its Cayenne SUV and Coupe. And while no plans exist to replace the current gas-powered Macan, Porsche representatives say they’ll keep selling it as long as there’s demand. That means at least one year of Macan EV and gas models coexisting, and possibly more, especially in markets outside of Europe and North America.

The Macan will share its PPE architecture with the upcoming Audi Q6 E-Tron SUV. A second, larger electric Porsche SUV priced above the Cayenne should join its lineup within a few years, after an electric 718 sports car bows.