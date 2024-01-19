The 2024 Ford Mustang Mach-E GT gets an available Bronze Appearance Package, as well as some performance upgrades, for the new model year.

The appearance package includes a bronze grille, badging, and 20-inch wheels. It's available with Shadow Black, Star White Metallic, and new-for-2024 Eruption Green paint colors. Ford said a Mach-E GT with this package and the Extended Range battery pack will start at $60,990 before destination.

The package also comes with an "opportunity for optional performance upgrade" that will yield the quickest 0-60 mph of any production Mach-E to date, according to Ford. Details will be released at a later date.

2024 Ford Mustang Mach-E GT

For reference, Ford says the current Mach-E GT will do 0-60 mph in 3.8 seconds in standard form and 3.5 seconds in Performance Edition guise. And Ford has already said the Mach-E Rally, also due for the 2024 model year, will better the Performance Edition's 0-60 mph time.

Meanwhile, the Mach-E GT also gets standard magnetic-damping suspension, upgraded front brakes with 15.2-inch rotors and Brembo-branded calipers, and performance front seats (including a 10-way power driver's seat) for 2024.

Other 2024 model-year details for non-GT versions of the Mach-E haven't yet been announced—although with more info on these performance variants, it's likely to follow soon.

2024 Ford Mustang Mach-E GT

Ford has been steadily tweaking the Mach-E since its launch as a 2021 model. It introduced LFP batteries to base versions of the Mach-E starting last year—with a push of that battery type intended for EV affordability.

In 2021, Ford planned to triple production of the Mach-E by 2023, but it appears to have pulled back from that strategy somewhat. Part of the reason might be the federal EV tax credit. The Mach-E has dropped off the list of qualifying vehicles for 2024, along with many other EVs.