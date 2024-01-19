The Ford Mustang Mach-E GT gets faster and goes green (and bronze). Jeep previews the production Wagoneer S EV. And what can you expect from Honda’s own EVs on the way later in the decade? This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

Honda may be a late-starter with mass-production EVs, but as communicated last week with the Saloon and Space-Hub concepts and by company executives, it has big plans for later in the decade—including multiple platforms underpinning a unified Series 0 architecture. We rounded up all the themes and details, in 12 things to know about these Honda EVs arriving in 2026.

The 2024 Ford Mustang Mach-E GT will get an optional performance upgrade yielding the quickest acceleration of any Mach-E version yet. A Bronze Appearance Package and Rally model are also on the way, but 2024 Mach-E changes due for the non-GT lineup are yet to come.

And Stellantis provided a first look at the 2025 Jeep Wagoneer S electric SUV, confirming Thursday that it’s right on schedule and set to arrive this fall in the U.S., with other markets to follow.

_______________________________________

