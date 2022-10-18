The Jeep Avenger, the Stellantis brand's first production-bound EV, made its formal debut at the 2022 Paris auto show Monday ahead of its planned 2023 launch.

The Avenger is a subcompact crossover first shown in September alongside the larger Recon and Wagoneer S electric SUVs, both of which are scheduled to arrive at dealerships in 2024. Unlike those models, the Avenger hasn't been confirmed for the United States, as it's primarily aimed at Europe.

Jeep provided a bit more detail on the Avenger for its Paris show bow. Scheduled to start sales in 2023 in Europe and some Asian markets, the Avenger measures just 160.6 inches in length, or about six inches shorter than the current Jeep Renegade.

Jeep Avenger

That subcompact size likely makes the Avenger unviable for the U.S. It won't be the first electrified Jeep model not sold in the brand's home market. Europe has been getting Renegade 4xe and Compass 4xe plug-in hybrids, but those remain unavailable in the U.S.

The Avenger rides on Stellantis' CMP modular platform, which is designed to support both electric and internal-combustion powertrains. Jeep has confirmed that gas-powered Avengers will be offered in certain markets.

The CMP platform is already found under crossovers like the European-market DS 3 Crossback and Opel Mokka, both of which offer internal-combustion and all-electric powertrain options.

Jeep Avenger

Power is provided by a single electric motor that sends 156 hp to the front wheels only. A 54-kwh battery pack provides an estimated range of more than 200 miles (as measured on the European WLTP testing cycle) and can be recharged from 20% to 80% in 24 minutes with DC fast charging, Jeep claims.

Despite being front-wheel drive, the Avenger still has some off-road attributes like a respectable eight inches of ground clearance, hill descent control, and Jeep's Selec-Terrain system, which tailors vehicle systems to different surfaces.

Jeep Avenger

The Avenger also gets the expected array of infotainment features, including Apple CarPlay/Android Auto and an available 10.3-inch touchscreen (7.0-inch standard), and driver aids like automatic emergency braking and a highway assist feature that combines adaptive cruise control and active lane control.

Slated to be built in Tychy, Poland, the Avenger will help Jeep reach its goal of a full lineup of EVs by 2025—if you think globally. Parent Stellantis has promised 25 U.S.-bound EVs by 2030.