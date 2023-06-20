The electric luxury SUVs are coming and one iconic nameplate is preparing to enter the chat.

On Tuesday, General Motors announced the 2025 Cadillac Escalade IQ will debut in New York City on August 9 as it teased the electric SUV's front lighting signature.

The electric Escalade will have some styling cues in common with the gas-powered model. The front end features vertical LED daytime running lights in the form of light pipes, and next to those are vertical LED headlights. Horizontal LED turn signals meet the leading edge of the hoodline. The front grille seems to feature a plastic panel like the Lyriq crossover SUV and Celestiq flagship, albeit with its own LED lighting signature.

A teaser video released on Cadillac's YouTube channel accompanying the announcement provided a glimpse of the electric Escalade's wheel design. Spy shots have already revealed 24-inch wheels with a design like the 23-inch Celestiq wheels.

A brief overhead shot of the dashboard through the panoramic roof reveals a massive display sitting atop the dashboard. The 2024 Cadillac XT4 and Lyriq both feature a 33.0-inch 9K OLED display, though it's unclear if the Escalade IQ will share that display or get the 55.0-inch display in the Celestiq.

The electric Escalade will share its Ultium platform and powertrain with the electric Chevrolet Silverado EV, GMC Hummer EV, and GMC Sierra EV. That means the SUV could feature up to a 200-kwh battery pack, up to or over 400 miles of range, and up to or over 1,000 hp with up to three electric motors.

The Escalade IQ will be one of three new electric Cadillacs revealed in 2023, with all three BEVs set to enter production in 2024. The electric Escalade will be built in Detroit.