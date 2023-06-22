The Cadillac Lyriq electric SUV gets new trim levels and a slightly lower starting price for its second model year.

For 2024, Cadillac added Tech and Sport grades sandwiching the existing Luxury grade. The Tech is the entry-level version and starts at $58,590 with a single-motor rear-wheel-drive powertrain, including a $1,395 destination charge, compared to the 2023 model's starting price of $59,990. Adding dual-motor all-wheel drive bumps the starting price to $62,090.

Standard equipment on the base Tech model includes a 33.0-inch display integrating the instrument cluster and infotainment touchscreen, wireless phone charging, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration, a glass roof with power sunshade, and 20-inch wheels.

2024 Cadillac Lyriq

Moving up to the Luxury grade adds nappa leather upholstery, cooled and massaging front seats, heated second-row seats, three-zone automatic climate control, adaptive headlights, and a black-painted roof. A 19-speaker AKG Studio audio system is also optional on this model.

Finally, the Sport adds a model-specific grille and 20-inch wheels, as well as darkened exterior trim. For 2024, the Driver Assist Package is also standard on Luxury and Sport models (optional on the Tech model) and adds intersection automatic emergency braking as a new feature. Super Cruise remains available as an option.

The Lyriq is built on General Motor's Ultium EV component set, with a 102-kwh battery pack that affords an EPA-estimated 314-mile range for rear-wheel-drive models and 307 miles for all-wheel-drive models. The standard single-motor powertrain is rated at 340 hp and 325 lb-ft of torque, while dual-motor models get 500 hp and 450 lb-ft.

2024 Cadillac Lyriq

Charging options include a 7.7-kw dual-level charge cord that can add 21 miles of range per hour of charging, according to Cadillac. The Lyriq is also capable of Level 2 AC charging at up to 19.2 kw and adding 51 miles of range per hour. DC fast-charging can add up to 77 miles from 10 minutes of charging. The Lyriq uses the Combined Charging Standard (CCS) connector, but GM will make provisions for Tesla Supercharger access beginning in the 2024 calendar year.

The Lyriq augurs in a new wave of electric luxury for Cadillac, which is slated to go all-electric by the end of the decade. The rollout is about to pick up speed, with a trio of EVs debuting this year, including the Escalade IQ, plus the launch of the $300,000 Celestiq flagship.