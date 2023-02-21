The Alabama-built 2023 Genesis Electrified GV70 electric SUV will start at $66,975 with the mandatory $1,125 destination charge, Genesis announced last week.

The GV70 is an all-electric version of the Genesis GV70 compact crossover SUV, which was introduced for the 2022 model year. The Electrified GV70 costs a lot more than the gasoline version, which starts at $44,275 with destination in base turbo-4 spec. The electric version is fairly well equipped, though, with standard features including leather upholstery, a power tailgate, panoramic sunroof, and 14.5-inch touchscreen.

In addition to the base Advanced trim level, Genesis is offering a Prestige grade that starts at $73,775. It adds features like a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, kappa leather upholstery, a microfiber suede headliner, a head-up display, heated steering wheel, heated second-row seats, and a Lexicon premium audio system.

2023 Genesis Electrified GV70

Both trim levels get the same dual-motor all-wheel drive powertrain rated at 429 hp, and enabling a factory-claimed 0-60 mph time of around 4.5 seconds. A 77.4-kwh battery pack provides an estimated 283 miles of range on the European WLTP testing cycle (EPA figures aren't available yet).

The Electrified GV70 won't be available before tighter EV tax credit requirements for raw materials and mineral content are phased in, but it will likely qualify for a $3,750 credit, rather than the full $7,500 amount.

Unveiled in November 2021, the Electrified GV70 also features 800-volt fast charging and Road Preview, which uses the front camera and data from the navigation system to control the suspension. It's the second Genesis EV based on an internal-combustion model, after the Electrified G80 sedan, and the third in the brand's U.S. lineup. The smaller Genesis GV60 is a dedicated EV, sharing the E-GMP platform with the Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Kia EV6.

At the time of its reveal, the Electrified GV70 was confirmed for production in Montgomery, Alabama at Genesis parent Hyundai's factory, making it the first Genesis model to be built there. Then last April, Hyundai gave the EV a production start of December 2022, a couple of months after the start of Hyundai Santa Fe Hybrid production in Montgomery.

Hyundai plans to make up to 300,000 EVs annually in Georgia, and other Genesis models will likely be part of that. The luxury brand plans to introduce only EVs beginning in 2025, and phase out its last internal-combustion models by 2030.