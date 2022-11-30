Honda will make a hydrogen fuel-cell version of the CR-V. Hyundai partners to bring the battery ecosystem into North America. Foxconn might be building VW’s Scout EVs. Mercedes boasts about the efficiency of its upcoming electric vans. And Ford hits a Mach-E milestone. This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

Ford has announced that it’s already made 150,000 Mustang Mach-E electric SUVs. That’s far more than it originally anticipated making at this point, but it still has some work ahead to catch up with the Tesla Model Y.

Mercedes-Benz has hinted that its upcoming eSprinter electric vans might be new benchmarks for efficiency. In a real-life range and efficiency run, certified by a third party—and in a big, tall-roof version—it claimed more than a 295-mile range from a usable battery capacity of less than 110 kwh.

Hyundai and the South Korean battery supplier SK On have allied to set up U.S. EV facilities that will comply with battery and minerals sourcing requirements in the Inflation Recovery Act—potentially qualifying future Hyundai, Kia, and perhaps Genesis models for the top $7,500 EV tax credit.

Volkswagen is reportedly in talks with Foxconn—the maker of the iPhone and other electronics, now an automaker—to potentially build its upcoming Scout electric trucks. That marks an about-face for VW, which was previously looking for a new standalone factory site.

And Honda has announced that it will make a hydrogen fuel-cell version of its CR-V starting in 2024, in Ohio. The fuel-cell CR-V will, for the first time, also offer home-charging capability for short-range driving around town.

_______________________________________

