Battery supplier CATL’s cell-to-pack tech will allow a 600+ mile range in an EV out early next year. Genesis prices its Electrified G80 and expands EV sales. Toyota is examining the use of hydrogen fuel cell tech with renewables. And Honda has announced plans to make a great many EV batteries in the U.S. This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

Honda has announced a U.S. battery joint venture with LG Energy Solution that will power EVs from the Honda and Acura brands for the U.S. market. And it’s going big; with a planned capacity of 40 GWh per year, the plant might make enough cells for hundreds of thousands of EVs annually.

In a collaboration with the U.S. DOE, Toyota is aiming to “build, install, and evaluate” a 1-megawatt fuel-cell power plant that will look at how hydrogen might be used—perhaps instead of big battery packs—to buffer the grid or hold energy from solar or wind sources.

Geely’s Zeekr premium EV brand announced that its Zeekr 009 “electric luxury MPV” will be the first production model in the world, starting early next year, to take advantage of cell-to-pack battery tech from CATL—enabling a driving range well over 600 miles, by China’s cycle.

Genesis last week announced a starting price of $80,920 for its Electrified G80 luxury sedan, and it confirmed the wider availability of that and its GV60 EV already out—now to “select U.S. retailers” in California, Connecticut, New Jersey, New York, Arizona, Nevada, Utah, and Washington.

