Toyota teases a compact electric SUV. Genesis considers an electric convertible. Nissan wraps in new perks for EV shoppers. And a new generation of the Prius and Prius Prime have bowed. This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

Toyota revealed a new generation of its Prius on Wednesday. While this efficiency icon doesn’t go all-electric, the 2023 Toyota Prius lineup includes a 50% boost in electric range and an available solar roof for the plug-in Prius Prime version. Smoother styling that steps in more closely with Prius heritage, a broadened set of safety features, and sportier tuning should give the whole lineup a little more appeal.

Genesis hinted that it’s thinking about building a fully electric convertible. Its Genesis X Convertible Concept joins the X Speedium Coupe Concept fastback and X Concept coupe—all shown within the past couple of years and making clear it’s considering making something more luxurious and personal than its sedans and SUVs.

Nissan has wrapped a suite of EV ownership perks together for its Ariya and Leaf models. With charging credit, scheduled maintenance, roadside assistance, and more, this package Nissan is calling EV Carefree+ may help underscore some EVs strengths to shoppers.

At the LA auto show, Toyota also revealed the bZ Compact SUV Concept, a “nod to the near future,” teasing a direction the brand is considering for a production electric vehicle. With development on new EVs reportedly paused, will this racy-looking crossover make it to market?

