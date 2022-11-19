Why did Tesla decide to rename its fast-charging connector and open it up to other companies now?

Which Model S rival beats it in driving range with a smaller battery pack?

This is our look back at the Week In Reverse—right here at Green Car Reports—for the week ending November 18, 2022.

Toyota teased its redesigned 2023 Prius, which is the first fully new version of the efficiency icon since the arrival of the Tesla Model 3. And then Wednesday it revealed a new generation of the Prius; while it doesn’t go all-electric, the 2023 Prius lineup includes a 50% boost in electric range for the Prius Prime plus smoother styling, sportier tuning, and a broadened set of safety features.

2023 Toyota Prius

The first Porsche SUV, the 2024 Porsche Macan Electric, will be the debut model for the architecture known as PPE (Premium Platform Electric), which will also be the basis for future high-end EVs from Audi and Bentley. We looked at some of the tech points of this flexible platform that will eventually replace what underpins the Porsche Taycan and Audi Q8 E-Tron.

The Lucid Air Touring goes a claimed 425 EPA miles, the company disclosed Tuesday, on a smaller battery pack than that of the Tesla Model S. This confirmation came with a first delivery of the Touring. Air Touring and Pure models take advantage of improved aerodynamics, and the base Air Pure, in dual-motor form, will go 410 miles.

Teaser for Lucid Gravity due in 2024

Lucid also revealed more about its upcoming Gravity SUV. Specifically, it’s going to shake up the world of electric SUVs in the same way it has with the efficiency-topping Air sedan—by being the electric SUV range king.

Genesis hinted that it’s thinking about building a fully electric convertible. Its Genesis X Convertible Concept joins the X Speedium Coupe Concept fastback and X Concept coupe in making clear it’s considering making something more luxurious and personal than its sedans and SUVs.

Genesis X Convertible concept

Nissan has wrapped a suite of EV ownership perks together for its Ariya and Leaf models. With charging credit, scheduled maintenance, roadside assistance, and more, this package Nisssan is calling EV Carefree+ may help underscore EVs strengths to shoppers.

Toyota also revealed the bZ Compact SUV Concept, a “nod to the near future,” teasing a direction the brand is considering for a production electric vehicle. With development on new EVs reportedly paused, will this racy-looking crossover make it to market?

2023 Ford Maverick

Hybrids are hitting the sweet spot for ownership costs and reliability—with the reliability of them generally better than PHEVs or EVs. The Ford Maverick, Toyota Corolla, and Lexus NX are top-rated for reliability and high mpg, according to the latest survey from Consumer Reports, while the Ford Mustang Mach-E was singled out for having “declining reliability.”

Fiat is bringing back the 500e it once asked Americans not to buy. The reborn 2024 Fiat 500e is coming to the U.S., Stellantis confirmed this week. Set to arrive in the first quarter of this week, the 500e will help Stellantis understand which marketing methods might work for larger-stakes EVs from Jeep and Dodge.

2023 Fisker Ocean

Fisker Ocean production has started, at the same Austrian facility where contractor Magna Steyr assembles the Jaguar I-Pace. The start is right on time with what Fisker originally announced at last year’s LA auto show.

EV shoppers and owners have a new option for navigating the bewildering possibilities between home charging, solar, and home energy systems—in Hyundai Home, which was revealed this past week as essentially an aggregator that helps set up the best such system for your needs. The bidirectional and V2L capabilities of Hyundai’s latest electric vehicles appears to be omitted from this, though.

Hyundai Home

Bills recently introduced to the Senate and House of Representatives would delay U.S. assembly and sourcing rules for the EV tax credit enacted under the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA). That might allow some foreign-built EVs to receive the tax credit through 2025.

Norway-based Freyr confirmed a mammoth Georgia battery gigafactory, dubbed “Giga America,” that will produce cells primarily for energy storage.

Volkswagen claims to have reached 500,000 of its ID-family electric cars globally, a year earlier than originally planned—despite ongoing supply-chain issues. Although relatively few of these deliveries are in the U.S., the production ramp of the ID.4 at Chattanooga, Tennessee, may help get closer to the “EV for millions” mantra.

2023 Volkswagen ID.4

The EV charging network EVgo seeks more Tesla drivers—by providing a “seamless” fast-charging experience at up to 250 kw via a CCS Combo 1 adapter. It’s also boosting the number of Tesla connectors.

Flywheel-based energy systems will help fast-charge rental EVs at New York’s LaGuardia airport. The alternative to battery-boost charging tech allows fast-charging when the grid might not support it. The pilot program for an unnamed rental-car company starts in Q2 2023.

Tesla Supercharger station V3, Las Vegas

And just before last weekend, Tesla announced that it would open up its charging connector standard to other automakers and hardware makers, changing the name to North American Charging Standard (NACS). Will it allow Tesla to take advantage of federal EV charging network requirements for non-proprietary charging systems?

_______________________________________

Follow Green Car Reports on Facebook and Twitter