The Lucid Air electric luxury sedan darkens under a new Stealth Look trim option, the EV startup announced on Monday.

Available on the Air Grand Touring Performance, Grand Touring, and Touring models, the Stealth Look treatment involves 35 different exterior changes, Lucid said in a press release. Most of those changes involve swapping out the Platinum Look's bright trim with darkened versions in different finishes.

Exterior mirror caps and the framing of the Air's glass roof get what Lucid calls the Stealth finish. Trim pieces around the headlights and taillights get a satin version of this finish, while the nose, roof pillar, and lower door and fascia trim get polished dark trim.

Lucid Air Stealth Look

Also included are new 20-inch and 21-inch wheel designs (depending on the model), with satin black inserts. Lucid said the new look can be paired with its full palette of exterior colors, including: Stellar White, Infinite Black, Cosmos Silver, Quantum Grey, and Zenith Red.

This isn't the only change Lucid recently made to the Air lineup. The 1,050-hp Air Grand Touring Performance took over from the sold-out Dream Edition Performance as the most powerful Air model, while the Grand Touring is a de facto replacement for the Dream Edition Range. With a 516-mile range, it gets close to that model's 520-mile range.

Air deliveries started in late 2021, and we named the luxury sedan our Green Car Reports Best Car To Buy 2022. But Lucid recently halved its 2022 production estimate, citing supply-chain issues.

Lucid Air Stealth Look

While customers will be able to configure the Air Stealth Look online beginning August 10, production isn't expected to start until the first quarter of 2023.

The Stealth Look will be a $6,000 option on top of the $179,000 base price for the Air Grand Touring Performance, $154,000 base price of the Air Grand Touring, and $107,400 Air Touring. Lucid also plans to offer an $87,400 Air Pure model, but it can't be configured with the Stealth Look. Most Air variants recently got price increases, which Lucid also attributed to supply-chain issues.