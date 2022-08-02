A new base model for the BMW i4 range is coming to the United States in the first quarter of 2023. When it does reach showrooms, the 2023 BMW i4 eDrive35 will start at $52,395 with destination, BMW confirmed Monday in a press release.

The single-motor rear-wheel drive eDrive35 will be positioned below the existing eDrive40 (also with a single motor and rear-wheel drive) and dual-motor all-wheel drive M50 models, and its base price is $4,000 less than the 2022 i4 eDrive40. Not surprisingly, that lower base price buys a smaller battery pack and less power.

2023 BMW i4 eDrive35

The new model gets a battery pack with 70.2 kwh gross and 66 kwh usable capacity, down from the 83.9 kwh gross and 81.5 kwh usable capacity of the other i4 models. It can DC fast-charge at up to 180 kw, taking the battery from 10% to 80% in 32 minutes, according to BMW.

With the standard 18-inch "aero" wheels, BMW estimates 260 miles of range, less than the maximum range ratings of 301 miles and 270 miles for the eDrive40 and M50, respectively. It's worth noting that range ratings for both the eDrive40 and M50 drop significantly with larger optional wheels, so that could also be the case for the eDrive35.

BMW quoted a preliminary output of 281 hp and 295 lb-ft of torque, along with a 5.8-second 0-60 mph time. That's down from the 335 hp and 317 lb-ft produced by the eDrive40's single motor, which gets that model from 0-60 mph in a claimed 5.5 seconds.

2023 BMW i4 eDrive35

The i4 eDrive35's pricing compares favorably with potential rivals. The single-motor Polestar 2, for example, is up to nearly $50,000 for 2023.

The current base price for the Tesla Model 3 is $48,190, where it's been since March. And that's for the base lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery pack, which affords a 267-mile range nearly identical to BMW's estimate for the eDrive35. As we've noted, even though the i4 is very close in size to the Model 3, its roofline is more limiting on interior space in back.

Some might also see the Genesis GV60 as a rival to the i4—in that they both feel a bit like indulgent coupes, albeit with four doors. But the GV60 has a somewhat taller crossover profile.